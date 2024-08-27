Several Raiders Make 'All-Preseason Team'
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have the prettiest preseason this month, but there were certainly players who caught the attention of the staff, as well as many outside the organization.
Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News recently revealed his "NFL All-Preseason team," a team that included four Raiders -- cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (made the team as a kick/punt returner) punter A.J. Cole and wide receiver Tre Tucker, who made the team as an honorable mention.
Here's what Camenker had to say about Jones:
"Jones had a productive preseason despite playing just 54 defensive snaps for the Raiders. He allowed a passer rating of 59.6 on 28 coverage snaps and produced three pass defenses and an interception.
"Jones' interception was a textbook undercut of a route. He read J.J. McCarthy's on-the-run throw well and dashed just in front of the receiver as the ball arrived and made a nice grab to force the turnover."
McAllister concluded the preseason with an epic finale, posting two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, including an 81-yard punt return to the house.
"Only two players scored a touchdown on a special teams return during the NFL preseason," Camenker wrote. "The first was Raiders receiver Tyreik McAllister, who logged a league-best 81-yard punt return score in Las Vegas' 24-all tie with the 49ers a night before Seattle's Dee Eskridge took a punt back 79 yards vs. Cleveland.
"McAllister showed great, one-cut vision on the play, along with the speed and burst needed to become a potential top-tier return weapon."
Cole, meanwhile, once again proved why he is one of the best punters in the NFL this preseason.
"Cole put together a rock-solid preseason for the Raiders. He punted a league-high 16 times but pinned a whopping nine of those kicks inside the 20-yard line," Camenker wrote. "That allowed him to log a net punting average of 46.1 yards, which was a full yard better than his league-leading average from last season.
"Cole is clearly one of the best punters in the NFL, so it's no surprise Las Vegas didn't bring any competition for him. His usage in the preseason should provide the Raiders with confidence that they will have at least one area of strength on special teams for the 2024 season."
Tucker, who as previously mentioned, was an honorable mention, led the Raiders in receiving yards in their games against the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, with 73 yards on just two receptions and 66 yards on three receptions, respectively.
