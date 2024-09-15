Social Media Explodes After Raiders' Upset Win
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an incredible upset of one of the best teams in the league and a true Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 26-23. It was a knock-down, drag-out defensive showdown. The Raiders looked in danger of letting it slip away until the final quarter.
Then, the Silver and Black proved their resilience and fought back. It had all of the hallmarks of what Pierce's vision for the team could be.
Social media's reaction to the upset victory was a roller-coaster ride, to say the leat.
Despite being heavy underdogs, the Las Vegas Raiders took the field against the Baltimore Ravens with intensity and excitement. The energy that was expected from a Pierce-led team was there.
The three-and-out on the first drive did not inspire confidence. Some users knocked the Raiders' rushing attack and their inability to establish the run.
One user even referenced the departure of former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, who had success early on in the day with the Green Bay Packers.
It was evident early that defense would be the focal point of this game. Which was exactly what the Raiders wanted. An early Maxx Crosby sack made things a little more positive.
Luke Getsy's offense caught flak as the early struggles continued. Some fans questioned whether or not this was one of the worst Silver and Black attacks they ever saw.
Many felt hawkish about Minshew after an interception and just six first-half points. There were calls for Aidan O'Connell to take the reins. O'Connell finished last season strong and Minshew was signed in the offseason to compete for the QB1 spot.
It was a tight race and Minshew was named the starter in August. It was polarizing, with the fanbase split between the two signal callers for the most part. With Minshew's early struggles, the pro-O'Connell noise grew louder.
The Raiders rushing offense drew criticism from our Hondo Carpenter Sr. at halftime.
Of course, things became positive to the point of eruption in the fourth quarter, when the Raiders were led on three scoring drives, including the game-winning field goal.
It was far from the Super Bowl, but Raider Nation will take it any day.
