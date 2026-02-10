How Klint Kubiak Can Also Help Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders officially have their next head coach. The man for the job is Klint Kubiak. Kubiak is one of the best play-callers in the National Football League and he is going to get things rolling for the Raiders. Kubiak is coming off his best season as a coach in the NFL.

Last season, Kubiak spent the year with the Seattle Seahawks, and he helped them win it all in the Super Bowl. The Raiders' new head coach is a Super Bowl Champion, and he wants to win in Las Vegas.

Kubiak has a special way of running his offense. It is unique, and the Raiders sure need that. The Raiders' offense has been a problem for a long time now, and the struggles are deep. That is not something that the Raiders have been good with.

Kubiak is looking to change that, and he has the offensive assets to make the offense good. Kubiak will also have the first overall pick, and he is likely going to get a quarterback out of that pick.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moving to the other side of the ball, the Raiders will have to make moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Outside of defensive end Maxx Crosby, you could make an argument that every position is up for grabs. The Raiders' defense will need pieces, and they will need to grow this offseason. But what many are not talking about is how Kubiak will help the defense as well now. His offensive mind is going to benefit the Raiders' defense.

Kubiak will help the defense

"When it comes to defense, he will lean on his defense coordinator, and he is going to say, 'Guys, if we want to win defensively, A, B, C. This is acceptable, and this is what is unacceptable," said former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. "And he will hold them accountable based on what the coach is telling him. But he is not going to go over there and 'You guys have to do this,' he is going to let them cook."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a route during the second half a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Because he is going to say, 'I am trying to cook with my offense. But the most important part of it is that some coaches get jobs because they are with good coaches. And then they just steal what they like. It is like, where does it start?

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kubiak is going to do everything to get the Raiders prepared each week, and it is going to be because he wants his offense and defense to be the best they can be.

