Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Gifts Veteran with Huge Surprise

The Las Vegas Raiders have a special young running back in Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was the best running back coming out of college a year ago, and the Raiders did not miss out on taking him with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.



The Raiders wanted to make sure they got Jeanty last year, and they did, and now he is looking to have a great career in the NFL and with the Silver and Black. Jeanty is coming off his rookie season, where he had a good one, and is looking to build off it.

Jeanty had the most all-purpose yards for a Raiders rookie last season. Jeanty is all about hard and he makes it clear that he will do whatever it takes to make his team, teammates, and everyone around him better. He wants the best for the people in his life, and he knows that is why he is in the position he is in right now. Jeanty comes from a military family. He credits that for all the hard work that he had put in all his life, and that has given him the platform he has right now.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Last week, Jeanty represented the Raiders organization well during Super Bowl week. That was a huge honor for Jeanty to be there. There was a special moment that Jeanty was part of. Jeanty presents a veteran with a huge surprise.

Ashton Jeanty, who grew up on military bases across the world, teamed up with USAA, Official Salute to Service Partner, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to gift deserving veteran and NFL fan, Sgt. Noah Galloway and his son Colston a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a trip to San Francisco, where he’ll meet with Jeanty and other NFL stars in-person before attending the game.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Growing up on military bases across the world taught me the sacrifices military families make, and I’m grateful to USAA and Disabled American Veterans for the opportunity to honor those who inspire me,” said Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. "

“Helping to send Sergeant Noah Galloway and his son Colston to the Super Bowl is about more than just the game. It’s about honoring service, resilience and giving them the well-deserved moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

#ad Blessed to be able to give back to those who inspire me most. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Noah Galloway is headed to #SBLX thanks to @USAA and @DAVHQ! Can’t wait to meet you in San Fran, Noah! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/woNjf7YlLf — Deuce 2️⃣ (@AshtonJeanty2) February 1, 2026

Per USAA

Noah Galloway is a Purple Heart recipient, who served five years in the U.S. Army (2001-2006), achieving the rank of Sergeant (E-5).

Inspired to enlist after the September 11th terror attacks, Galloway was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. He served as an infantryman and completed two overseas deployments to Iraq. During his service, he lived alongside local communities and supported combat operations until he was critically injured by an improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the loss of his left leg above the knee and his left arm above the elbow.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Following his military service, Galloway turned his personal journey into a platform for impact, becoming a nationally recognized motivational speaker.

To this day, he shares his story with audiences across the country, inspiring others through messages of resilience, perseverance and his ‘No Excuses’ mantra that has pushed him throughout his journey of mental and physical wellness. Galloway’s impressive resume includes being a finalist on Dancing with the Stars, and a team leader on the reality show American Grit.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

