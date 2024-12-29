Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Week 17 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders headed down south to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 17. The Raiders were coming off a win and looking to keep it going in the Superdome.
These two teams have had similar seasons. The Raiders and Saints have both struggled on the offensive side of the ball. And have been dealing with injuries to key players all year. But both teams have more to play for than pride.
Both teams have coaches who are looking to come back next season and still lead their respective teams. The players are playing for them and their future, whether it is with the same team or a different team next season.
The Raiders offense started off strong on their first drive. The offense went down the field but had to settle for a field goal.
The Saints answered back a couple drives later with the first touchdown of the game.
In the second quarter, the offense for the Silver and Black looked the best it has in a long time. They went 95 yards and scored a touchdown.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers broke another rookie record. Bowers passed tight end Mike Ditka's record of most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.
The records books stayed open for Bowers in the third quarter. Bowers now has the record for the most catches by any rookie.
In the third quarter, the Raiders defense was lights out. They forced multiple punts and gave the Saints offense trouble. Daniel Carlson added a field goal to extend the lead to 16-10 as they head into the final quarter of the game.
Carlson added another field goal to start the fourth quarter.
The defense continued to cause problems in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Jack Jones picked off Spencer Rattler. The Raiders took full advantage. Following the pick, O'Connell found Tre Tucker in the back of the endzone.
The Raiders closed out the game with another interception. This was the Raiders most dominated win of the season and was the first time they put a complete game together on both sides of the ball. It is the first time all season that the team won back-to-back games. The Silver and Black will look to end the season with a 3-game winning streak in Week 18.
