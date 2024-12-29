Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Week 17 Win

Through three quarters…

Raiders leads Saints…

Yards 325 to 207

First downs 19 to 8

TOP 31:16 to 14:30



Remember, Las Vegas got here at like 1am, yet they’re ones with energy and some urgency.



Saints are now down 9 to a franchise many consider embarrassing.



So what is NOLA? pic.twitter.com/5NMJ02Fcaa