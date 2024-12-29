Raiders' Pierce on Not Looking Back, Finishing Strong
The Las Vegas Raiders want another taste of victory in Week 17. The Raiders will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. Both teams are having similar seasons. The Saints have dealt with injuries all year like the Raiders have at key positions. But both teams want to finish the season off strong and make a case for potential jobs next year.
The way the Raiders have played all season and in recent weeks shows that this team has not packed its bags up for the offseason. The Silver and Black will be heading to a tough environment down in New Orleans but they are ready for it. They head to New Orleans with a red-hot defense and an offense looking to piece it together on the road.
"We do not worry about last week," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on 1 on 1. "Just like us, it does not matter if we won last week, we got to go out there and do it again. Also, this is a tough place to win. Playing in New Orleans it is hard to play in that Superdome. They do a great job, the crowd and the noise. I do not know what they pump in there. Just got some kind of eerie feeling about it. We did not have a good experience two years ago when we went down there. So, listen we are not focused on what happened to them ... We are focused on keep getting better, keep on improving. We want to stack these wins. Especially at the end of the season. Finish off the season strong. Very positive look for our team going forward."
The defense does not know what quarterback will be under center for the Saints on Sunday but they are prepared for all of them.
"One, we are very familiar with Derek [Carr]. We understand what we are getting there with Derek. I think with Spencer [Rattler] here is a quarterback that makes big-time throws when he has time. But you can get him in the pocket because there is an opportunity there for us in the pass rush ... You got to look at the scheme. And they are all about their scheme ... I do not think it matters who is in at quarterback. We got to understand what they are trying to do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE