Spillane Has Carried Raiders' Defense in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they expected on the defensive side of the ball, but there have been plenty of things for Raider Nation to be excited about.
Despite injuries on that side of the ball, the Raiders rank 12th in total defense (326.5 yards allowed per game) but 28th in scoring defense (27.2 points allowed per game).
If the Raiders can find a spark offensively and survive on the interior while Christian Wilkins is out, they can turn the season around. Coach Antonio Pierce must help re-establish the culture he created when he took over midway through the 2023 season.
One player who has kept Raiders fans positive about the season is linebacker Robert Spillane. It is not an exaggeration to say Spillane has been playing like the best linebacker in football this season.
Spillane currently leads the league in tackles with 62. Strangely, Spillane is only Pro Football Focus’ 42nd-ranked linebacker, likely due to his coverage shortcomings.
However, the eye test shows that Spillane has been dominant roaming the middle of the field. He has been an absolute tackling machine and has made clutch plays in the Raiders’ victories this season.
The Raiders signed Spillane to a two-year, $7 million contract in March of 2023. That has continued to be one of the greatest value contracts in the NFL.
Spillane had eight tackles in the Raiders’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first time he has not recorded double-digit tackles in a game this season.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is obviously the heart and soul of this Raiders’ defense, but Spillane could be… the lungs? That makes sense. He helps the Raiders’ defense breathe.
If the Raiders’ defense is on the field, Spillane and Crosby are the first to the ball. Every defense needs players like them.
With Spillane making so many plays this season, he sometimes needs his teammates to help him. Safety Tre’von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs are the only other Raiders to record a double-digit tackle game this season.
If the Raiders want to get their season back on track, it falls on the shoulders of Spillane defensively. He will be up for the challenge, as he has been all year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.