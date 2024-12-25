Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Saints Week
The Las Vegas Raiders finally snapped their losing streak with a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was a close effort, but the Raiders earned their third victory of the year with a solid defensive effort. Coach Antonio Pierce’s team fell in the 2025 NFL Draft order, but stopped almost three consecutive months of losing.
The Raiders have two games to end the season, and winning both could be a strong momentum builder. However, a few individual Raiders must have big games to make that happen.
So, which Raiders have improved their stock as they look to close the season strong?
Let’s identify three players.
Running back Ameer Abdullah - The old man can still move, evidently.
Abdullah led the Raiders in rushing against the Jaguars with 38 and the go-ahead rushing touchdown. He was also second on the team in receiving with 47 yards. He has been a reliable weapon all season, and that should continue over the last two games.
With Zamir White still not back in the lineup and Alexander Mattison coming off an injury, the Raiders have leaned on Abdullah. They should continue to do so if they want to finish the year on the right note.
Defensive back Thomas Harper - The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame has impressed since being activated off the practice squad.
Harper has seen more snaps in recent weeks. According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie has totaled 120 snaps this season, a career-high 34 coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
Harper totaled four tackles and recovered a fumble against the Jaguars. If he keeps playing well, he should continue to see more snaps on the field in the last few weeks.
Linebacker Amari Burney - We could be looking into the future watching Burney at linebacker for the Silver and Black.
Burney had three tackles against the Jaguars and has also seen his snaps increase recently. With both of the Raiders’ starting linebackers set to hit free agency after the season, Pierce and his staff could be trying to get a look at Burney to see if he can fill one of their spots.
While he has a ways to go as a raw player, he has done a nice job so far. The Raiders will want to see more growth out of Burney over the last few games to be sold, though.
