Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders want to avoid a 0-2 record when they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.
The Raiders dropped their last game to the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-10, starting the season on the wrong foot. The Raiders hope to get that taste out of their mouths and pick up their first victory of the season.
However, last week’s game provided some positives that Coach Antonio Pierce and his squad can carry into this game. A few players had solid performances, and they are looking to build on them this Sunday.
So, which Raiders players’ stock rose after that game?
Let’s take a look at three of them.
Linebacker Robert Spillane - The defense had a good performance against the Chargers, and Spillane was right in the middle of it.
Spillane had 10 tackles with a tackle for loss, coming up with big plays in big moments. If a play was happening defensively, Spillane was there making it.
The Raiders need more from their entire defense; that starts with Spillane’s leadership.
The Silver and Black middle linebacker has history with Ravens running back Derrick Henry -- he knocked a fumble loose when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Henry was with the Tennessee Titans.
Spillane hopes history can repeat itself this Sunday.
Running back Alexander Mattison - The veteran was the only player for the Raiders to find the end zone last week.
When Mattison was in the game, the offense seemed more lively. He finished the game with just five carries for 19 yards, but he also caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Zamir White was less effective. He rushed for 42 yards but also fumbled. He was also less effective than Mattison in the passing game.
The Raiders may choose to roll with Mattison more if he continues to provide a spark to the offense.
Tight end Brock Bowers - It was a solid NFL debut for the star rookie tight end.
Bowers caught six passes for 58 yards in his first NFL game, constantly finding himself open and making plays after the catch.
Bowers showed the Raiders why he was worth selecting in the first round, even when they had Michael Mayer on the roster. Gardner Minshew may look his way more often this Sunday.
