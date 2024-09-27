Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders are in prime bounce-back territory as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are looking to offer their home fans a do-over after their first home game of the season did not go as planned. The Raiders dropped the game to the Carolina Panthers and basically were beaten wire-to-wire.
The Browns have struggled offensively, and the Raiders are angry after another avoidable loss.
Additionally, despite two losses in three games, the Raiders have had players perform at a high level. There are plenty of players on Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad who have impressed.
As we do every week, let’s break down three players whose stock is up heading into Sunday’s game.
Linebacker Robert Spillane - If Spillane’s stock rises any higher, it might match the inevitable monetary value that he will command when he hits free agency.
Spillane had another excellent game despite the loss, posting 11 total tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hit, and his first sack of the young season. Spillane has been everything the Raiders expected him to be and then some.
The Raiders’ middle linebacker has totaled double-digit tackles in all three games this season, constantly making plays around the football and disrupting opposing offenses’ rhythm. There is no reason to believe that won’t continue against the Browns.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker - With the Raiders looking for answers on the offensive side of the ball, a young, speedy receiver emerges.
Tucker saw the most action against the Panthers that he has seen all season, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. It may have been the best game of his young career.
Tucker’s dynamic speed and explosive play ability may inspire the Raiders to involve him in the offense more. Against a tough Browns defense, that may not be a bad idea. Look for Tucker to keep things rolling this Sunday.
Left tackle Kolton Miller - Although Miller has been a mainstay for this Raiders’ offensive line for years, his importance to this team has become evident in the last few weeks.
Miller allowed just one pressure against the Panthers last week. He has not been healthy to start the season, which has resulted in a slower start (five sacks allowed in two games, according to Pro Football Focus).
As his health improves, Miller should get back on track. Based on last week's game, that appears to be where he is heading.
