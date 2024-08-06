Takeaways from Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
It’s official!
Well, actually, it’s unofficial.
The Las Vegas Raiders announced their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the 2024 season.
It’s important to note that this depth chart will likely change ahead of the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming Saturday.
However, it is still fun to speculate about what these indications could mean. They don’t put out a depth chart, even an unofficial one, for nothing, right?
Let’s examine three notable items from the Raiders’ first unofficial depth chart of the year.
Nothing is revealed about the quarterback battle - If you thought you were going to get an answer about the Raiders’ quarterback competition this early in August, you were wrong.
The Raiders listed both Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II as the starting quarterback. The backup slot was left open, while Anthony Brown and rookie Carter Bradley were behind.
According to our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., O’Connell and Minshew have been in a "dead even" battle for the starting job. Both quarterbacks have taken snaps with the starting team, and that should continue into the preseason as Coach Antonio Pierce evaluates who will get the job.
It makes sense as of now for the Raiders to not let anything on about either of the quarterbacks having a leg up in the competition. Fans who want to know who will jog out with the starters in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers will have to wait.
Both tight ends listed as starters - We knew the Raiders would increase their usage of 12 personnel, but this is certainly an interesting development.
The Raiders listed second-year tight end Michael Mayer and rookie Brock Bowers as starting tight ends, signaling that the team will certainly use the two on the field together during the season.
Mayer had a strong finish to his rookie campaign. At the same time, Bowers was the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia after having a legendary three seasons in Athens.
It won’t be easy for defenses to handle both tight ends on the field at the same time.
Dylan Parham at right guard - Could this just be because rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson is injured?
Maybe. Powers-Johnson is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so the Raiders have listed Parham at right guard instead of his regular left spot. Cody Whitehair slides into the spot previously held by Parham.
Parham has played all three interior line spots for the Raiders during his two seasons in Las Vegas, so he is capable of playing right guard if needed. The Raiders value versatility in their linemen, so this could just be them penciling him into this spot for the time being.
Either way, Parham not locked into his left guard spot was interesting at first glance.
The full unofficial depth chart can be viewed here.
The Raiders take on the Vikings this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.
