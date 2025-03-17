Is Arizona's McMillan the Draft Favorite For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders need help on offense. Badly.
With an abysmal rushing attack in 2024 and a pass game that did not inspire much confidence either, the Raiders need to consider taking a top offensive weapon with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The conventional pick by most has been running back Ashton Jeanty; the Boise State superstar is a walk-in impact starter and head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear he wants to run the ball effectively.
However, there seems to be more noise surrounding Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is considered to be the best pass-catcher in the draft. Pro Football Focus' John Kosko is the latest to project McMillan to Las Vegas in his mock draft.
"The Raiders desperately need a top-tier wide receiver, and McMillan provides that," he wrote. "Quarterback Geno Smith thrived in Seattle with DK Metcalf— a big-bodied, athletic wideout — and McMillan is cut from the same cloth with a more refined route-running skill set. Las Vegas' offense has some talent, especially after drafting tight end Brock Bowers a year ago, and McMillan should create more open looks for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers."
Strengthen the run game through a good passing attack? Unlikely, but not impossible.
McMillan paired with a generational tight end in Bowers and a strong WR No. 2 with Meyers could definitely give opposing defenses fits. It also makes Geno Smith's life a whole lot easier, while building a strong foundation for whoever the Raiders want to give the reins to after Smith's bridge tenure.
McMillan's scouting report as written by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
