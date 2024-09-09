The Biggest Problem Raiders' Offense Needs to Fix
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders start the season with its first two games on the road, including a Week 1 matchup against an AFC West opponent. For the second consecutive season, the Raiders’ offense has many of the same issues it had early last season.
The Raiders offense struggled to move the ball and score points, which are issues the Raiders hoped the offense resolved over the offseason.
It must be noted that the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, a new starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew II, and a new group of running backs.
By all accounts, the Raiders' offense has a new look. Unfortunately, against the Los Angeles Chargers, the new-look Raiders offense felt unable to do anything well consistently, a feeling that was all too familiar for the Silver and Black.
Entering the season, it was well-known that the Raiders’ defense was much further along than the offense, but there was still hope that the Raiders' offense would not fall victim to many of the same issues it had last season under a different coordinator with many new faces on the roster.
After one week of a brand new season, the Raiders’ offense is again the team's focal point, with its inability to keep productive drives going and turning the ball over numerous times.
As the Raiders prepare to take on Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens on the road, they must prepare for a defense that is even better than the Chargers’.
The Raiders also enter their Week 2 matchup, hoping the defense can contain last year’s league MVP, Lamar Jackson, long enough for its offense to figure things out and hopefully score more points.
The Raiders have much to work on this week in practice, especially on offense. However, if they hope to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, they must find a way to improve the offense, as it is evident the Raiders' defense can do its part on game day.
The Raiders have a challenging four-game stretch to open the season but still have a chance to get off to a good start. They must work diligently over the next few weeks to make that happen.
