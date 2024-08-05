The Good and Bad So Far From Raiders' Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders look to turn the page after a poor showing from the offense side of the ball in the first scrimmage of training camp. They are back on the field Monday and will already be getting ready for the first preseason game on Saturday.
Going into the third week of training camp, the Raiders' quarterback competition is still wide open. The defense is elite. But the offense is still behind.
The Raiders need someone to go step up on the offense side of the ball. It is going to be interesting to see how the offense responds this week against the defense.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the Raiders moving into Week 3 of training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Three most positives. I think the effort has been phenomenal on guys, on the coaching staff," Carpenter said. "Holding guys accountable. I think it has been great. ... Second thing that has stood out to me, is that the defense has found a way to go up another notch. They are suffocating and you do not want to call the dogs off. There are literally times when I have watched and practice and taking notes, no chance whatsoever. Raider's defense read this. For me the level of play from the defense. First through third string. ... The third thing that stands out to me, is that you have not seen either of your quarterbacks drop their heads. There is no quit. ... These guys have good attuites and are just competing."
" ... Three negatives, this is really easy. I want to see the offense, and let us start with the quarterbacks, I want to see somebody differentiate. ... Gardner [Minshew] should be ahead of Aidan [O'Connell]. And right now, neither one has differentiated themselves at all. And I think that is disappointing, very fair. Second of all, drops and mental mistakes from the veterans. And the third thing that has concerned me is JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] not back. There where high expectations of him, and they come into camp expected him to be there and he is not there. ... Things I am looking for tomorrow in camp, I want the offense to come out mad. I want them to come out with a chip on their shoulder. I want them to come out an make a statement."
