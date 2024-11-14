The Main Goal for the Raiders' Offense After Bye Week
After the first nine games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders desperately needed a change on the offensive side of the ball. That change would come after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals a few weekends ago.
The Raiders fired their offensive coordinator and named Scott Turner their interim offensive coordinator. Las Vegas is on its fourth offensive coordinator in under two full seasons.
With the change coming in the middle of the season, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained that expecting wholesale changes to the offense would be unreasonable.
However, he does think the unit can play better, even if it takes a little while to make it happen.
"No, I think we should change how it looks, how it sounds, the outcome, the operation, the bottom line,” Pierce said.
“Being efficient in the running game, right? Taking care of the football, having opportunities in the red zone, scoring.
“All those things that were flaws for us in the first nine, that's where we want to see improvement.
Pierce wisely set proper expectations, noting that it would be impossible to make all of the necessary changes in a week, but gradual improvement is his goal.
“The key word for us going forward, especially this week, is improvement," Pierce said. "And it's not going to be all in one week, so I'm not going to fix all those things.
“I doubt we can do that in one week, but there are certain things that we talked about as a staff and as a team that we need to fix this week, especially."
Pierce noted that the bye week significantly helped the Raiders after they suffered numerous injuries over the first half of the season.
Few teams suffered the amount or the severity of injuries to significant contributors as the Raiders have this season.
"Bye week helped,” Pierce said. “The bye week helped; I'll just say that. The bye week helped. We're getting there.
“And the good part about it is the guys don't want to be in the training room. We've got that kind of team where guys don't want to be in the training room. They want to be on the grass."
