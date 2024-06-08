The Non-Negotiables for Patrick Graham's Las Vegas Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense enters this season with the chance to prove the last nine games of last season were no fluke. Las Vegas’ defense went from being serviceable to a defense that ended the season in or near the top half of many statistical categories. Despite their success last season, the Raiders defense still had room to grow this offseason.
In the early practices this offseason, it seems the offseason was productive for many Raiders, especially on defense. Many players on the Raiders' defense look bigger, faster, and stronger than last season. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco used the NFL Draft and free agency to add talent and depth to an already talented roster on defense. Las Vegas’ defense returns all but one starter from last season.
The roster additions and coaching staff have led to high expectations for the Raiders' defense this season. However, with so much expected of a relatively young defense, they will still be held accountable by the Raiders’ coaching staff to be as mentally and physically tough as possible.
Raiders Cornerbacks Coach Ricky Manning Jr. says the Raiders' defense, especially the cornerbacks, must be prepared to fight through adversity.
“Toughness, mentally and physically. That’s non-negotiable,” Manning said. “You have got to be tough in this league. You got to be able to fight through injuries, you got to be able to fight through losses, got to be able to fight through giving up a play or two.”
“Toughness is essential to being a corner for sure, but to being a defensive player, period. And then you got to be smart, right? You have to be smart, football intelligence. The offense leaves clues. Success leaves clues.”
Manning Jr. believes preparation is the key to success in the NFL. He expects the defense to properly prepare during the week to ensure they play well on Sundays.
“You got to be able to find those clues, and it doesn’t start in the field on Sunday,” Manning said. “It's in the classroom on Tuesday, on Monday, on those days. So, you got to be smart, and you got to be a student of the game, and that'll allow you a chance to be successful.”
