The Positive Takeaways From Raiders' Disappointing Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a six-game losing streak. The Raiders have played with a poor offense all season and injuries. No excuses are coming out of the Raiders building and defensive end Maxx Crosby said they are now playing for pride, sitting at 2-8.
There is no silver lining for the Raiders' disappointing season. It is a result-based business in the National Football League.
The Raiders have young talent going into next season and they are going to see the young players on the field more, due to the injuries. Young players will get the chance to play for their future.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the good for the Raiders this season on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"This is a group of guys, where there is no finger pointing and there is no quit," said Carpenter. "They just keep battling. "You saw in Miami, they continued to battle and fight and scratch. If you are a Raider fan, the thing that I think you want to watch for, is guys quitting. That tells you, that your franchise is in a lot of trouble because that speaks to the character of the men getting paychecks ... I mean you see guys in the fourth quarter, it is a one-score game and still battling when the easiest thing they can do is quit. You saw Maxx Crosby on Sunday talk about, we are playing for pride. And I think that is because I am one of the loudest voices beating the drum, that this is not a rebuild, it is a reload. And I think that one of the things that tell you that, is you have talent"
"I think the good is the attitude of the team. I think you got a lot of rookies. I mean, Brock Bowers is playing like an all-pro. DJ Glaze is playing tremendously well. JPJ, Decamerion Richardson playing well. You are going to get probably Dylan Laube this weekend. Tommy Eichenberg is doing some things. Rookies are rookies ... There are a lot of good things going on. There are a lot of guys playing, you know, at a good level."
