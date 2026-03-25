An Interesting DL Prospect Worth the Raiders' Attention on Day 2

The Las Vegas Raiders want to hit the 2026 NFL Draft out of the park. They want to bring a strong draft class in for next season and especially for the future, as they are looking to build this in the right way. That is one thing that general manager John Spytek made clear early in the offseason.

They are looking to make things realistic with their timetable and make sure they go about it, seeing what is best for the franchise to have sustainable success for many years, and not a quick fix.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is why this year's draft is an important one for the Raiders. It is time to show why they have the right football people around the franchise and why they brought in the best head coach this offseason in Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak also wants to hit this draft out of the park because it is his first, and he wants to set the tone right away. He is going to want to go with the best players that he believes in and the ones that are going to give the Raiders the best chance to win and build for the future.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nose Tackle in Day Two of the Draft

For the Raiders, we have to take a look at all the rounds outside of the first. We already know what the Raiders are most likely to do with that pick. As for day two, the Raiders could make a pick that goes on either side of the ball. It is important that they make the pick that they agree on and one that is going to make sense for this team.

On day two, we look at one defensive tackle prospect that the Raiders will keep an eye on, from Ohio State. That prospect is Kayden McDonald. McDonald is a bigger size defensive tackle who creates problems in the middle for any offensive line. That is what we saw him do at the college level against some of the best.

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates his tackle for loss during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

He is the best fit for the nose tackle positiona and that is why he could be a good fit for the Raiders defense. The Raiders will be running a 3-4 with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Leonard will be searching for a nose tackle, and McDonald will bring competition.

McDonal is a solid pick for the Raiders, and he will be joining a defense that will be better next season than it was a season ago.