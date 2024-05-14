The Raiders are Projected to Have One of the Toughest Schedules
The National Football League has yet to reveal its schedule for the upcoming season. Although teams already know their opponents, they don’t know when they will face them.
The Raiders’ opponents include their annual two games a season against each team in the AFC Wester. Their remaining 11 games will be against teams in the AFC North and the NFC South.
The Raiders finished 8-9 last season and are looking to improve upon a solid second half of last season. The NFL released its projected strength of schedule for each team in 2024. The numbers include win total calculations from Sharp Football Analysis. The win total calculations are based on each opposing team’s win percentage from last season.
Based on those calculations, the Raiders' schedule for next season is tied for eighth most challenging in the league.
The Raiders will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on the road next season. This is in addition to their yearly road trip to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The good news for the Raiders is they will play in Los Angeles twice next season, likely in front of predominantly Raiders fans. Those two games could become two additional de facto home games for the Raiders.
While offseason additions and subtractions make it hard to truly determine the difficulty of a team’s schedule next season, half of the teams on the Raiders’ schedule next season made the playoffs last season. Things change from season to season in the NFL. However, the Raiders will undoubtedly have a formidable schedule next season, with many of the best teams from last season appearing on their schedule.
The Raiders enter next season with many new faces on their roster and coaching staff. They could have more roster turnover than any team they face next season, which would likely bode well for the Silver and Black. Last year’s roster had many deficiencies, and the Raiders spent the first half of last season lacking competent coaching.
As next season nears, Las Vegas plans on having the roster and coaching staff to compete with every team they face next season.
