The Raiders' Last Matchup With Ravens Was Legendary
The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing some of the AFC's top teams this upcoming season.
One of those conference juggernauts will be the Baltimore Ravens, who were the runner-ups in the 2023-24 AFC title game.
The Raiders will face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for their second-straight away game to start the season. This will be a rare showdown, as the two teams have not faced one another since the 2021 season.
You may remember that game.
The Raiders' 2021 Week 1 matchup against Baltimore kicked off what would be one of the team's greatest seasons in decades.
Facing a 17-10 deficit going into the fourth quarter, the Raiders were in for a battle that would go down to the wire in what was the first Monday Night Football game of the season.
Early in the fourth quarter, former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would burst for a 15-yard rushing touchdown. After Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's successful extra point, the contest was all even at 17 apiece.
But Baltimore responded soon after with a six-play, 75-yard drive to put itself back up by 7 points.
The Raiders would retaliate with their own scoring drive that was finished off with a 10-yard touchdown reception by former Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The game would be tied up with less than 4 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Ravens then went back up with 47-yard field goal from one of the greatest kickers in the game, Justin Tucker. Unfortunately for Tucker, that wasn't the longest field goal of the evening.
The Raiders would march 38 yards to set up a field goal opportunity for Carlson, who drilled the 55-yard attempt to tie the game with just 2 seconds on the clock. The game would go to overtime.
After the Raiders started the extra period with the ball, former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would suck the life out of Allegiant Stadium when he threw an interception on Baltimore's 5-yard line.
Fortunately for Carr and the Raiders, former Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib would sack Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, forcing a fumble that was recovered by former Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon.
After just two plays, Carr would find former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones for a 31-yard walk-off touchdown reception.
The Raiders will face the Ravens for the first time since that overtime thriller on Sept. 15.
