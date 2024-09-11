The Raiders Plan to Stick with the Hot Hand on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense struggled to move the ball and score points against the Los Angeles Chargers. The unit struggled with many of the same issues it had last season when it faced the Chargers, primarily the lack of protection from the offensive line and the inability to move the chains consistently.
The Raiders entered the game with a plan of establishing the run. The Chargers did a solid job of making the Raiders change their offensive game plan by stopping the Raiders’ numerous rushing attempts with multiple running backs.
The Chargers also did their best to take All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams out of the equation, as Adams finished the game with five receptions for 59 yards. This forced Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the offense to spread the ball around to be effective on Sunday. The Raiders could not get into a groove on offense, repeatedly stalling against a formidable Chargers defense.
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers led the team in receptions and nearly led the team in receiving yards. It is not likely that Bowers was the focal point of the Raiders’ offensive plans heading into the match against the Chargers, but Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the team will likely always get the ball to the hot hand.
Pierce said the Raiders have to do whatever it takes to score more than the 10 points they scored against the Chargers.
"We got to, to be honest. I think we're just at that point offensively,” Pierce said. “Look, if it's Davante [Adams], if it's Zamir [White], if it's Brock [Bowers] if it's Big Mike [Mayer], Jakobi [Meyers]. Whoever it is, man, we got to do whatever it is to score more than 10 points.
“That's not going to be good enough in the National Football League, we understand that. That's a frustrating part about it. You name all these names you're saying, 'Well, why?' Well, listen: penalties and turnovers. That's the reason why. That hurts you."
The Raiders must improve their offense as soon as possible, as they face last year’s NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore Ravens offense that led the National Football League in total yardage. The Raiders' defense will likely play well against the Ravens for a while, but it would be unreasonable to expect them to do so for the entire game without extended drives that end with points from their teammates on offense.
