Things to Note After Raiders' Final Training Camp Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders held their final training camp practice Thursday night at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Now, they will get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the final preseason game on Friday.
It will be time for the starters to get healthy before Week 1. We know that most first and second-string players will not play in Friday's preseason finale.
Friday's game will be time for players trying to make the practice squad or make a final push for a roster spot. Not only will the organization be focused on those players, but potentially other NFL teams will be as well. Just because these players do not make the roster does not mean it cannot happen for them on another.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about takeaways from training camp in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I expected the quarterback position to be in better shape than it is," Carpenter said. " ... I am a little disappointed in the quarterback position. ... Right now, neither of them has met them. Gardner had a better night tonight. Aidan had a nice touchdown but also had an interception. No interceptions for Gardner. There were some pre-snap penalties by the offense. ... We see it with the first string. So that is greatly concerning. Now they have two weeks to get it cleaned up. ... That is something to keep an eye on."
" ... Safeties wow. [Tre'von Moehrig], [Marcus] Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, they got several guys at safety, who played really well. Overall, as a team right now and with all these questions at quarterback... so I think you give it a C. That is how I would grade camp. The second string of defensive line, especially at the ends, is a concern to me. ... I think there is a good chance they [Raiders] could be very active on the waiver wire. ... If there is some veterans, it may cost a little bit, but they are really good players. Their teams just could not afford them. I think you could see the Raiders picking up some guys for sure. So, maybe something there."
