Three Bold Predictions for Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense faces some intriguing storylines as we approach training camp and the 2024 regular season.
Who wins the quarterback battle and how Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme will work are obviously front of mind. Still, there are some interesting wrinkles that many members of Raider Nation aren’t thinking about.
When bold prediction articles and stories come out, the takes are just bold for the sake of being bold.
But not today.
Today, we will offer three takes about the Raiders’ offense that have a real shot at being true – despite how obscure they are.
Here are those takes.
The Raiders will lead the league in 12 personnel usage - Weird, right?
Actually, it’s not that weird. With the emergence of Michael Mayer at the end of last season and the draft selection of Brock Bowers, the Raiders are in line for a major increase in their usage of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).
The Raiders ran 12 personnel on 17 percent of plays last season, which ranked 24th in the league. Their top two tight ends last season, Mayer and Austin Hooper, combined for 73 targets in 2023, which ranked 30th.
The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers were last year's top five teams by 12 personnel usage. Three of these teams have new offensive schemes in place, schemes that ranked near the bottom in 12 personnel usage.
The Raiders can easily reach the top five in 12 personnel usage, and it’s not incredibly far-fetched to think they could be the top team in the league because of their young talent.
The Raiders will have two 1,000-yard receivers - This one doesn’t actually seem that bold.
Davante Adams had another 1,000-plus-yard season in 2023, and Jakobi Meyers wasn’t far off. With better quarterback play and more reason to respect other elements of the offense, he could see an increase in targets that would put him over the top.
Last season, just four teams had two 1,000-yard receivers: the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders could put themselves in elite company with a great offensive season.
Kolton Miller makes an All-Pro Team - Another one that isn’t probable but also not unobtainable.
Miller has steadily improved and become one of the best left tackles in the NFL, anchoring an impressive Raiders offensive line unit. Despite missing games due to injury, according to Pro Football Focus, Miller graded out as the 11th-best tackle in the NFL last season.
If Miller can stay healthy in 2024 and continue his trajectory of improvement, there’s no reason to believe he can’t land on a First or Second-Team All-Pro list.
