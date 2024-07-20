Three Dark-Horse Raiders Who Could Contribute in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after the way 2023 ended, looking to make the postseason under Coach Antonio Pierce in his first full go-round.
With an excellent defense headlined by Maxx Crosby and an offense ready to improve with Davante Adams and Brock Bowers, the Raiders are looking to prove the NFL world wrong and play postseason football for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Beyond their top stars, the Raiders have several players ready to follow Pierce into battle and leave it all out on the field. That includes Nate Hobbs, Robert Spillane, Jakobi Meyers, and Zamir White.
However, the Raiders have some depth players who could have a chance at surprising even Raiders fans by becoming main contributors. Some intriguing players on the roster could come out of nowhere to make an impact on the team.
Let’s take a look at three unexpected Raiders who could become contributors in 2024.
Defensive tackle Byron Young - A third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young did not see the field much in his rookie season. That could change in year two.
While it could be an uphill battle for Young to climb the depth chart, he is a talented young lineman who figures to be part of the Raiders’ long-term plans. If he can surprise in the preseason, he could see himself earning more snaps and making more plays on the interior.
Tight end Cole Fotheringham - While the Raiders are set with their top two tight ends, if they use a third, Fotheringham has a chance to be that.
The Raiders also signed Harrison Bryant as a depth tight end, but Fotheringham’s athleticism and blocking ability could give him the edge. He has just one catch for six yards in his NFL career, but if the Raiders want to use three tight ends, this could be Fotheringham’s year to break through.
Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson - Another player who has been around for a few years but hasn’t had the chance to showcase his talent, Wilkerson could be a receiver who surprises.
In his NFL career, Wilkerson has just four catches for 42 yards but two touchdowns. He has solid size and speed, which the Raiders could use more of.
While the Raiders have a jam-packed top of their receiver depth chart, Wilkerson could have difficulty breaking through and passing a few players. However, if he can make the most of his opportunities on the field, he should give himself a chance to earn more targets.
