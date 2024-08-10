Three Players to Watch for as Raiders Begin Preseason
Las Vegas Raiders fans will have their first chance to see the team since the end of the 2023 season as they take on the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.
While the win-loss record is irrelevant and bears no implication on the regular season, Raider Nation just wants to see the Silver and Black back in action.
The Raiders finished the 2023 season with significant momentum after Coach Antonio Pierce took over and re-established a culture the fan base has grown accustomed to. They will look to maintain that momentum as they inch closer to the regular season.
Starters often do not play very much during preseason, paving the way for rookies and young players to make their mark on the field and show they belong on an NFL team.
With that, here are three players to watch for as the Raiders open up the preseason.
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze - The Raiders’ third-round selection out of Maryland in the 2024 NFL Draft is already turning heads.
Glaze is battling for at least a spot in the rotation this season, and while it may be a long shot for him to be the starting right tackle, he will certainly fight for it.
Thayer Munford, who played significant snaps at that spot last season and figures to be the starter in 2024 after Jermaine Eluemunor’s departure, is trying to hold off Glaze for the starting job. The rookie’s pursuit of that spot should be fun to watch.
Running back Dylan Laube - The players in front of Laube and directly behind starter Zamir White on the depth chart are Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, two veterans who do not need to prove anything on a preseason field.
This allows Laube to play a significant portion of the game. Laube is a dynamic offensive weapon who can run well and catch out of the backfield.
Laube’s role is uncertain regarding the regular season, but he could star in the summer exhibition.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - Richardson was the Raiders’ fourth-round selection in the past draft and was the first defensive back the team selected.
Richardson has an excellent physical profile, with length and athleticism. However, he did not record an interception while at Mississippi State.
Could Richardson’s ball skills translate better to the NFL? It could be interesting to see if he makes more plays on the ball in this game and the preseason games moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.