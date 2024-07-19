Three Raiders Who Must Take a Step Forward Defensively in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2023 season as one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.
However, they can still reach another level if they want to be one of the seven teams in the AFC in the postseason.
The Raiders have a few stars on their defensive depth chart, along with some young players ready to burst onto the scene and become regular contributors, like defensive end Malcolm Koonce did last season.
Who are some players on the Raiders’ defense who need to take another step in production to help the team reach their ceiling?
Let’s break down three of them today.
Cornerback Jack Jones - Jones has a lot on his plate in his first full season as a starter in the Silver and Black.
Jones will be looked at as the No. 1 cornerback on the team, which comes with a lot of responsibility. He posted four passes defended and two interceptions in his short time with the Raiders last season, impressive totals after being picked up midseason.
However, Jones will need to play like a CB1 for the Raiders to be one of the best defenses in the league again. If he can carry his production from 2023 into an entire season, he will make good on his high expectations.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - There is a lot riding on Wilson’s shoulders going into his second season.
Now fully recovered from a 2022 foot surgery, the No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is looking to make his mark on the defensive line. Wilson got off to a slow start in his rookie season but showed steady improvement as the season progressed.
Much is expected of Wilson as he enters year two, now that he is finally able to utilize his freakish size and athleticism. He will need to be a major factor for the Raiders if they are going to return to the playoffs.
Defensive tackle Byron Young - A bit of a wildcard, but Young was selected with a third-round pick, so he should step up in his second season.
Young did not play much in 2023, posting four tackles in 99 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He is at risk of being buried on the defensive tackle depth chart if he does not emerge as a contributor in year two.
Young has great size and the ability to stuff the run, so there should be a role for him somewhere on the team. If he can put it all together, he could have a bigger role than expected.
