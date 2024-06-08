Tom Telesco’s Investment in Christian Wilkins Will Reward the Raiders Handsomely
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco made arguably one of the most significant offseason moves when he signed former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract that included nearly $85 million in guaranteed money. The move was undoubtedly Telesco’s first marquee signing of his tenure with the Silver and Black. Telesco’s willingness to hand Wilkins such a contract early in his first free agency with the Raiders showed Telesco’s confidence in the veteran defensive lineman.
Based on the Raiders’ early practices this offseason, which have not been padded practices, it is already evident that Wilkins will be worth the risk Telesco and the Raiders took by handing out such a large contract. His play has already caught the attention of many Raiders players and coaches, and practices aren’t fully underway yet.
After veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew recently stated Wilkins stood out to him the most of every player on the Raiders roster, Raiders Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell noted Wilkins’ passion and athleticism are similar to those of linebackers. The amount of space Wilkins consumes on a play makes life much easier for Caldwell’s talented linebackers. He is excited to see Wilkins’ full integration into the Raiders’ defense.
"He had a play the other day where he might need to be in my room,” Caldwell said. “He's a guy that - he's so athletic, and he plays with so much passion, he's like a linebacker in so many ways, and he's active, has a great motor. So, he's a guy that's a great addition to our team and we're just excited to have him here."
Signing Wilkins was Telesco’s first marquee signing and one that he is unquestionably banking on working out. While the contract Wilkins signed was a hefty one, based on what Wilkins could bring the Raiders' defense, it will likely be well worth the cost to the Raiders. As the Raiders’ defense climbs towards becoming one of the best in the league, Wilkins will add a presence in the middle of the defense, unlike one they’ve had in a very long time. Wilkins has the potential to do wonders for an already talented Raiders defense.
