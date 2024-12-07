Top NFL Draft DBs Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders could use some upgrades on the defensive side of the ball.
While they have been solid on that end, they have regressed from last year when Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham had the unit playing at a high level.
Pierce and Graham hoped the Silver and Black defense would continue that momentum or even take another step in the right direction. That has not happened this season.
That, coupled with the many players set to hit free agency in March, could trigger General Manager Tom Telesco to draft a cornerback or safety or two in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many Raiders fans get excited about the draft, as it provides a chance for a fresh start for the franchise with several new, talented players expected to join the roster.
With that, let’s look closer at a few defensive backs who could make sense as Raiders.
Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina - Expected to be one of the most athletic players in the entire draft, Emmanwori could fill a need left by Marcus Epps or Tre’von Moehrig.
Emmanwori has posted 83 total tackles, three for loss, two passes defended, and four interceptions in 2024 for the Gamecocks. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 227 pounds, operating more like a linebacker than a safety.
Emmanwori has excellent size and speed. He also has great tackling ability and ball skills, making him a well-rounded, versatile player. The Raiders could use a player like him.
Cornerback Jahdae Barron, Texas - A player who has spent his entire five-year career with the Longhorns, Barron also offers versatility.
If the Raiders let Nate Hobbs walk, Barron could fill in as their next slot cornerback. He has posted 42 total tackles, two for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions. He is Pro Football Focus’ third-highest-graded cornerback in the nation at 90.2.
Barron is a solid athlete with excellent coverage ability. He moves well and can potentially be explosive at the next level. The Raiders could form a superb cornerback trio with him, Jakorian Bennett, and Jack Jones.
Cornerback Trey Amos, Ole Miss - Amos has had an impressive season with the Rebels.
A two-time transfer who previously played at Louisiana and Alabama, Amos has posted 47 total tackles, three for loss, 13 passes defended, and three interceptions. He is a great athlete who will bother receivers with his size and physicality.
Amos can play inside at slot cornerback and occasionally on the outside. The Raiders could take a chance on him later in the draft.
