What Sparked the Raiders' Improvement on Defense?
Las Vegas Raiders defense held Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to one of his worst performances of the season, for the second season in a row. While the Raiders ultimately lost the game, they could have once again given the blueprint on how to beat the Chiefs.
The Raiders defense held Mahomes to a 45.7 QB rating, his second worst of the season, an 84.1 passer rating, the third lowest of the season, and a 56.5 completion percentage, which was his lowest of the season.
They also kept Mahomes in the pocket, holding him to four rushing yards, a week after he rushed for 60 yards. His four rushing yards against the Raiders were his third fewest rushing yards in a game this season.
One of the primary reasons the Raiders' defense did so well against the Chiefs was because of their ability to put four defensive ends on the defensive line at any given time. This helps eliminate many of the lanes that open up for Mahomes in normal situations.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham explained what having four defensive ends on the field at the same time, or, what the Raiders call their NASCAR package does for him as a play caller and those defensive ends that may not see much playing time outside of the package.
"It's real important for guys to buy into their role," Graham said. "I think AP talked about it last week. You've got buy into your role. So if your role is to get five snaps, those have got to be your best five snaps. You've got to take advantage of that. So, the guys that aren't playing that much and they get in there on the package, you've got to own your role right there.
“And then, as far as putting more D-Ends out there, it's just the league's just different, man. They all can scramble. I mean, I remember when I first got into the league, you're talking about maybe four or five quarterbacks, everybody else you throw the orange dot out there, that's where they were standing. And it's a headache, man. I mean, it's every week. You see how my whole demeanor changes. It's every week you've got to deal with these dudes, man. And it's not getting any better because all the dudes in college I see when I watch five minutes of college football, they can all run too, so yeah, fun."
