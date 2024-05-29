Transitioning From College to the NFL
Transitioning from the college football game to the NFL is one of the biggest challenges that new rookie players will face in their first season in the league. Even the best college football players can have a difficult time transitioning to the NFL. Top draft picks usually go to struggling franchises and are expected to make an impact right away for that team and turn that team around in the next season.
In college, players have to attend their classes, study hall and practices — not just on the field but off. College players are trying to do everything to get to the next level and play in the NFL.
In the NFL, it is all about football most of the year. And in the NFL, players are constantly playing for new contracts and to feed their families.
Then there are different schedules in the NFL compared to college football. In college, you practice more — their summer and fall practices do not have to be limited.
Over the years, the NFL has implemented new rules limiting NFL teams' practice times, including a time limit on practicing with full pads on and a limit on participating in full-contact drills.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the differences between college football and the NFL in his recent podcast.
“The NFL is so different than college," Carpenter said. "First of all, in the college world, the coaches are really Attila the Hun. I mean, they run it and they're God. In the NFL there are so many collective bargained rules. Yes, the coach is the boss, but it's a different role. In the NFL, these guys are playing for millions and millions of dollars. So, when the physicality is turned on, it's on. And when it's off, you better not touch me. It's just a whole different world. I've had tremendous and star players tell me the biggest adjustment is always speed, but the second biggest adjustment is practice. It's just a different world. When that buzzer goes off, you just walk off the field. Because you're a pro, these are the collective bargained rules, we're done.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.