Tre’von Moehrig Continues to Shine For Raiders
Tre’von Moehrig has had an impressive start to the season so far for the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the team is struggling from a win-loss perspective, currently sitting at 2-5 and fourth in the AFC West, one player who has not been struggling is No. 7.
Like every player in the National Football League Moehrig has made some mistakes in his seven games this season, but he has made way more positive plays than negative ones. He is like a Swiss Army Knife for the Raiders because he is such a weapon in so many different areas and schemes.
The Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday 15-20 despite the defense only giving up 14 of those points. To give up 14 points should give a team a chance to win almost every game, but the way the Raiders' defense is coached and schematically designed they can thank some of their big-time defensive playmakers, Moehrig being one of them.
Early in the first quarter against the Rams, Los Angeles faced a third-and-3 situation around midfield. As the snap hit Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's hands he took his drop and released the ball just before Moehrig got to him on a delayed rush. The pass was incomplete and inaccurate based on the rush from Moehrig and got the Raiders' defense off the field.
Later on in the game, in the second quarter, on another third-and-short attempt, Moehrig helped bring down Rams running back Kyren Williams and deny him enough yards for the first down, forcing another Rams punt.
Again, Moehrig has played very well but still has plays he needs to improve on. On the touchdown run in the second quarter by Williams, Moehrig was one of a few Raiders who missed a tackle allowing him to get into the end zone.
His highlight of the day came at the beginning of the second half as again, Moehrig made a great third-down play. This time, he escaped from the offensive line, meeting WiIliams behind the line of scrimmage, tackling him for a loss and forcing another fourth down.
Moehrig finished the day with six total tackles. Three excellent plays on third down to force punt attempts just added to his impressive year. He is currently second on the team in tackles with 43, trailing only linebacker Robert Spillane.
In his fourth season in the Silver and Black, Moehrig continues to be a main piece for this defense.
