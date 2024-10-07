Turnovers Serve as Major Issue For Raiders Yet Again
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) were pummeled, 34-18, on Sunday afternoon by AFC South divisional opponent, Denver Broncos (3-2), behind three Raider turnovers, which continues to be a major issue for finding victories.
Leading 10-3 midway through the second quarter with first and goal, starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II tossed a costly 100-yard interception to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II that blew a lead that Raiders would never regain.
“You felt the momentum, I think we all did, but you keep playing,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce regarding the pick-six. “Coming in here at halftime, it's 10-13, felt good about what we were going to do at halftime, going forward, and at the end of the day, between penalties and turnovers, we hurt ourselves today.”
The Raiders started hot out of the gate with 10 points in the first two possessions, holding an early double-digit lead. Following the fast start, the next six offensive drives would consist of five punts and an interception, being outscored 34-8 for the remainder of the contest.
Momentum was never able to be recovered as Minshew added a second interception and one from backup Aidan O'Connell late in garbage time. The Broncos generated 14 points off turnovers and won the game by 16.
The early pick-six interception was the play that killed the offensive pulse and the next few turnovers added salt to the wound, putting the game out of reach.
“I thought we got off to a good start, then I killed our momentum with a pick-six, and at the end of the day, I didn't do a good enough job giving us a shot to be competitive in the game,” Minshew said after the loss. “So, at the end of the day, that's on me. We'll shoot it back up tomorrow, get back to work like we always do and keep rolling.”
The Raiders have turned the ball over nine times in five games, and the loss this week marks the second game with three turnovers committed this season. Six of those turnovers have come through the air, five from Minshew.
Adjustments could potentially be made at the quarterback position in an attempt to fix that issue. Everything should be on the table to fix the problem that has directly led to multiple losses this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.