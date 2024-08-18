Two Raiders UDFAs Battling it Out For Defensive Line Depth
It is well known that the strong side of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders will be the defense. The second half of last season showed what they are capable of doing. Now, with a new culture and staff, the Raiders are not slowing down for anyone.
As training camp and the preseason will soon come to a close, the Raiders will have some decisions to make. This defense is stacked with superstars, young talent and depth. Now, for players looking to make the roster, this will be one of the last times they will get to make a statement.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed battles for the 53-man roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We know Maxx [Crosby] and [Malcolm] Koonce are locks," Carpenter said. "Janarius Robinson is a guy I had being the third guy. He has not so good days at camp, and he has good days at camp. But I could see a scenario where Janarius is in a battle here. ... Ron Stone, he is making plays. ... This kid is just showing some stuff. He has shown a little bit of bend, and he has shown some it. He has done it. And I had more than one player tell me, 'What about Ron Stone?' ... It is not what you got, it is what you do with it."
" ... Let's talk about the six defensive linemen. ... So, then we come to six, Nesta [Jade Silvera] did not do a whole lot until about the last week, maybe 10 days. Going back to the scrimmage in Costa Mesa, I think it was when really the first time he popped. But there is a guy that keeps showing up. ... I got people saying to me, are you keeping your eyes on this kid. ... Noah Shannon. He is making some plays. ... Now I think, Nesta has the lead. I think Janarius has the lead. But there is essentially a week left. A week from tonight. ... I doubt we are going to see any stars. So, I want you to keep your eyes on that. Noah Shannon and Nesta. And Ron Stone and Janarius. ... But you always want to go younger when you can. That is just the reality."
