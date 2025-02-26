UGA's Mykel Williams Talks Raiders, Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders will evaluate many players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have already met with several defensive prospects as they try to improve that side of the ball. Las Vegas was good on defense last season, but must be better to be a playoff team.
This deep defensive line class is loaded with good defensive tackles and edge rushers. Many should go in the first round, as the Philadelphia Eagles showed that being deep at those positions can win you a Super Bowl.
The Eagles also employ many Georgia defensive linemen, many of which were major contributors to a championship team.
The Raiders could emulate that formula by drafting an edge rusher like Mykel Williams. The Georgia star told me he has met with the Raiders and had a good talk with head coach Pete Carroll.
“It was great,” he said. “Legendary coach, man. I was happy to be there.”
Williams also praised his former teammate and current Raider, tight end Brock Bowers.
“I just saw Brock being Brock,” he said about Bowers’ historic rookie season. “That’s who he’s always been. He’s a dog, and he was a dog at Georgia.”
Williams said he models his game after Raiders star Maxx Crosby, among others. He talked to me about what he likes about Crosby’s game.
“His effort, his motor, the way he uses his hands, he never stops moving,” he said.
Williams called Crosby a top-five edge rusher in the NFL right now.
He has also connected occasionally with current Raiders minority owner and former Georgia star Richard Seymour.
“I talked to him a little bit during this past season,” he said. “He just told me to keep going and keep evolving, and a couple of things to work on, but outside of that, not much.”
Williams posted 67 career tackles, 23 for loss, three forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 14 sacks in three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Although the No. 6 pick may be a bit rich for Williams, he has elite athletic traits and a nonstop motor. They are still looking for a consistent edge rusher to complement Crosby, and Williams could be that player.
