How Spytek and Carroll's Synergy Will Determine Raiders' Success
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has already seen the organization make a number of changes to its coaching staff. Soon, they will all make their way correcting their roster. However, for that to happen, it will take new general manager John Spytek and new head coach Pete Carroll this offseason.
"The time I've had with John [Spytek], and really it connects with Tom [Brady] as well because Tom and John are very well connected," said Carroll. "To feel the continuity of our competitiveness and our approach and outlook and how we want to picture this thing coming together, it's just as solid as it could possibly be."
Still, Las Vegas must ensure that everyone is on the same page on draft night, as it is one of the most pivotal drafts the organization has faced in a while. Las Vegas has some holes, but the draft gives them ample opportunity.
"The relationship between the head coach and the general manager, to me, is the most important relationship in the NFL. And it was when John Schneider and I started 14-15 years ago now. And so, I really treasure this relationship," Carroll said.
"I'm going to make it as good as possible. Well, this is John and Tom, and their outlook of stuff has made it really easier, and it's facilitated. One of the things too I mentioned, you guys haven't asked yet, but what's really unique about our club now is the ownership changed, a shift has happened.
Carroll clarified that turning things around in Las Vegas will take some time, but it is far from impossible. He expressed his excitement for the opportunity to work with Spytek.
"There's no timeline that we're going to try to do something good somewhere down the road so we can feel okay about ourselves. We're going for it," Carroll said. "And it's exactly the way I wanted to do it and I hoped I would have partners in doing so, and these guys are really big-time. And so, hopefully, you'll see, it'll be obvious. But right now, there's a great feeling about where we're trying to go and the togetherness that we're feeling about that."
