Versatility of Raiders WR Corps Will Benefit the Entire Team
Arguably, the most significant problem for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense last season was the lack of creativity in the offensive playcalling. Some of the lack of creativity came from the offensive playcalling, and some from the lack of a quality offensive roster for the Raiders’ offensive play-callers to work with last season.
This offseason, Raiders general Manager Tom Telesco has strategically addressed most of the offense’s weaknesses from last season. Telesco addressed the offensive line in free agency and added another quality pass catcher by selecting tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The selection of Bowers added another quality receiving option for a unit that already had arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, Davante Adams. They also have two receivers, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, who pair well with Adams’ skill set. Now, the Raiders add Bowers and a new offensive coordinator.
Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett believes this should give them a versatile option of receivers and playcalling this season.
"The name of the game is to have a lot of different weapons and play a lot of different personnel groupings,” Bennett said. “And so, it helps when you have guys that creates a matchup problem for the defense, that's a good thing. And so, I think, obviously, our tight ends as a group, they will fit into that category. We hope to make sure we fit into that category as wide receivers, we want to cause problems with people as far as how they're going to match up, how they’re going play us when we jump in 11 or 12 personnel. So just things like that to create the matchups that we want."
The Raiders’ passing attack will undoubtedly have more options this season, as the offense will highlight each receiver'’ unique skillset. However, Bennett says the unit still follows the lead of Adams, its All-Pro wide receiver.
“It's very helpful,” Bennett said. “When you have a guy that's that committed, that dedicated, and leads by example, it helps. But our room is filled with quite a few guys that go about it that way, and it's just the standard. It's the mindset, it's how they prepare every day, we take it no different than getting ready for our game. I know we're in OTAs, and now we're in our mandatory minicamp, but it's no different as far as the preparation. They take it very serious. Anytime we got an opportunity to step out on the field we're trying to get better, we're trying to improve."
