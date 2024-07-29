Waller Got Lessons from a Legendary TE with Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller announced his retirement from the NFL last month after eight seasons.
Waller spent five of those seasons in the Silver and Black, catching 17 touchdown passes and being named a Pro Bowler in 2020.
During his time in Las Vegas, Waller learned from one of the best tight ends ever to play football: Jason Witten.
Witten joined the Raiders in 2020 for his final season in the league after being an 11-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys. Witten’s guidance helped Waller make the Pro Bowl that season.
Waller joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed how Witten helped him in his career.
“He was dope, man,” Waller said about Witten. “He was on me about certain ways to take care of my body; he was like, ‘Nah motherf---er, get in the hyperbaric chamber, get a massage Monday and Tuesday after the game.’ He would be in there breaking film down like a motherf---er. It was very helpful, just very smart. His brain for the game was through the roof.”
“Witten is his heyday was a f—ing animal, bro,” Crosby said. “Running with his helmet off and s---.”
As Crosby said, Witten was one of the best tight ends in the league during his prime in Dallas. He caught 1,228 passes for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career. He ranks second all-time in tight end receiving yards.
Witten played the final season of his career with the Silver and Black, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. While he did not make a massive impact on the field, his influence was felt in the locker room as an experienced leader who could pass down guidance to the team’s young players.
The Raiders have had an excellent lineage of great tight ends play for them throughout the franchise’s history, including Dave Casper, Todd Christensen, and even Waller.
While Witten wasn’t the player in Las Vegas that he was in Dallas, he was still an important presence at the end of his career. Waller certainly felt his impact, as he had one of the best seasons of his career with Witten around.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Waller and Crosby.
