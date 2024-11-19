WATCH: NFL Icon Sounds Off on Raiders' Destination Offensively
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders offense took a step up despite a loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Offensive line coach Joe Philbin was a welcome addition to the Silver and Black, as the iconic coach has a plethora of NFL experience. On Tuesday, he discussed what worked so well on Sunday. We have the entire video right here:
Here is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Monday press conference:
Q: The last couple of weeks, you said that the offensive side of the ball didn't look the way you wanted it to look. Is that kind of what you meant yesterday, the offense looked better even though you lost?
Coach Pierce: "I thought it was more efficient. I thought the passing game was more crisp. Got the ball out, quarterback hit his backfoot and the ball got let go. On completions, did a good job getting the ball to our guys underneath. Obviously, we want to take shots down the field. Those opportunities didn't present themselves. Made some good, clean throws, and obviously up until that last inception, took care of the football."
Q: Gardner Minshew attempted 43 passes, I know that's not ideally what you want to do, but do you see that as a one off or do you expect to see more of that?
Coach Pierce: "I think the way the game started to go in the second half. We tried to stay balanced, we tried to establish the running game early, but we weren't getting the results that we wanted. Then we popped a couple and then we had a few there that we wish we had either the right read or our aiming points all lined up with one another. But you don't see too many teams, I mean not to talk about other teams, but other teams with really elite quarterbacks and throwing the ball 40 times doesn't equal a win. So, you want to find that balance, and for us, that's what we're still searching for. But we were very efficient in the passing game. There were some better examples in the running game of getting a hat to a hat. Still have to clean that up, but overall, gave us a chance to be competitive in the game."
Q: How do you do that with the hat on a hat in the running game? I know you want to run; how do you go about picking that up?
Coach Pierce: "One, it’s continuity, man. Not to use excuses, but I think that was our sixth or seventh different O-line grouping together and just keeping those guys communicating, moving the same direction, seeing the same thing. I'm a defensive coach. Nobody's ever going to sit there and let you just line up and tee off on them. So, there's a lot of movement, a lot ofshifts, different looks. And we just need to keep going to a better job in practice of just repping the same reps, same plays over and over versus different fronts and concepts."
Q: Any updates on Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Zamir White, and Alexander Mattison?
Coach Pierce: "No, I do not. They're still going through treatment. Hopefully by later on this afternoon we will."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.