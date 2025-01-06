WATCH: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Speaks After Final Game
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders lost 34-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, finishing the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.
Head coach Antonio Pierce spoke after the loss, and we have the entire video right here:
Below is an excerpt from our Dominic Minchella's post-game recap:
The Las Vegas Raiders looked to push their two-game winning streak an extra game in the final game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, who are playoff bound, looked to add momentum going into the playoffs, but for the Raiders, five wins looks a lot better than four.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders got the ball to start off the game, but were only able to gain eight yards before punting the ball away. The Chargers took over at its 30-yard line to start their first drive of the day.
After three plays, the Chargers suffered the same fate, punting the football away, where the Raiders took over at its 24-yard line. After another failed drive, the Raiders would punt again in back to back drives. The Chargers would start to go to work.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found wide receiver Quentin Johnston for 37 yards to get LA back to midfield. After getting to the Raiders 33-yard line, defensive tackle Austin Butler sacked Herbert for a loss of ten. But the odds wouldn't be on the Raiders side after a crucial block in the back pushed the Chargers up 10 yards due to the penalty. Luckily for Las Vegas, Cameron Dicker missed the field goal, keeping the score at 0-0.
O'Connell would take charge of the third drive, finding wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for three straight receptions. After missing tight end Brock Bowers in the end zone for the touchdown, the Raiders would send out Daniel Carlson, who successfully kicked the field goal, giving Vegas the early 3-0 lead.
Herbert would find rookie Ladd McConkey for a 47-yard pass to get the Chargers back in business. Marching their way down to the Raiders' red zone, the Chargers would tie the game after Dickers 33-yard field goal. 3-3 tie at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started off the right way for the Raiders, putting together a five play, 70 yard drive ending in a Meyers touchdown, taking the lead 9-3. The extra point was god, pushing the lead to 10-3.
After a 15 play drive, and the Raiders catching a crucial holding flag call pushing the Chargers back, Los Angeles had to settle for their second field goal of the day. Cutting the Raiders lead down to four, the Raiders had just over five minutes left before half time. 10-6 Raiders.
Going into the two minute warning, the Chargers made vast improvements down the field after holding the Raiders off. In nine plays, the Chargers settled for their third field goal, cutting the lead to one point. 10-9 Raiders.
The Chargers would get the ball back after intercepting the ball with 38 seconds left in the half. The Chargers also get the ball to start the second half, but gave themselves one last chance to take the lead before halftime. A long throw to Johnston got the Chargers into the red zone. The interception would play dividends as the Chargers landed their first touchdown of the game.
Going for two points after the touchdown, the Chargers caught fire, pushing the lead to 17-10 after being down by one minutes prior. Going into halftime, the Raiders were down, 17-10.
