WATCH: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Speaks Monday After Season Finale
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders lost 34-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, finishing the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.
Head coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media on Monday after the loss, and we have the entire video right here:
Head coach Antonio Pierce
Q: There's obviously a lot of speculation and talk out there, do you have any clarity on where this might go in terms of you coming back next year?
Coach Pierce: “No comment.”
Q: You said you wanted to finish the season strong. How did today go toward those goals?
Coach Pierce: “Obviously the loss, that's not strong, right? You want to win three in a row, win at home in front of your crowd, win a division game. Started off well at the half and obviously turnovers were a momentum deal, and we didn't recover."
Q: I think this has been kind of the same theme where things were going good, rolling, and then turnovers just kind of threw it in a wrong direction. That has been clearly the theme of the season. I'm curious, as you head into the offseason, what are some ways you look at analyzing and trying to address that?
Coach Pierce: “It's simple. I mean, we talked about it. You look at the two wins. It's simple math. Take care of the football, be efficient on third down, in the red zone, run the football, time of possession. Today that didn't happen.”
Q: With the rumors, trades and injuries this season, at any point during your tenure, did you feel like you were working with a full deck?
Coach Pierce: “I was working with 53 guys. That's all I can say. Whatever 53 guys I got, I work with them. It is what it is. Nobody feels sorry for the hand you're dealt."
Q: You got some pressure from the D-line at first. What did you see from the buy-in as far as those guys this year and all the injuries?
Coach Pierce: “Can't really say enough about that group, man. Just the way they battled throughout. I mean, a bunch of young guys from other teams. We had a meeting today where we had about 20 guys stand up that weren't with us at training camp, and a lot of those guys were in that D-line room. I thought Robbie [Rob Leonard] and Andre [Carter] have done a really good job of just bringing them along. Jonah [Laulu], Zach [Carter], have really stood out for us. Bringing in KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] was a big boost for us after losing Malcolm [Koonce] and then Maxx [Crosby] later on in the season. So, really good job for those guys. Obviously, it's going to be a big offseason for them as we get healthy and bring everybody back."
Q: When you look at your division, three teams are going to the playoffs. Obviously, you guys were competitive all year long. A lot of injuries. How far do you think you guys are away from being one of those teams now?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I think everybody sees a glaring need of what you need."
Q: Obviously a lot of talk for Brock Bowers this year and deservedly so, but could you talk about Jakobi Meyers? He gets to his 1,000 yards and is a clear wide receiver one in this league.
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, how about it, right? Probably didn't start off as number one for us with who we had here. And then drafting Brock Bowers, then all of a sudden Jakobi [Meyers] gets put back in the spotlight. To me, it's just the ultimate compliment for this player because he's done all the dirty work, the crack blocks, the run blocking, reverses, throw the ball, whatever we asked him to do. Now he gets an opportunity to showcase himself as a premiere or a legitimate number one receiver and put himself kind of in that category. Now, what I love about it is he didn't really talk about that, right? He wanted to win. He understood. We all knew it was there, and obviously we threw the ball to him. He made plays. But if you talk about a pro that's been consistent from the day he walked into this building last year, it's been Jakobi Meyers. He's the ultimate team guy. He's the ultimate tough guy, he’s an AP guy. He's a Raider. I'm glad he's on our team."
Q: You faced a lot of injuries and adversity this season. Obviously didn't finish with the results you probably wanted, but do you feel like you deserve another opportunity to be the head coach the of Raiders?
Coach Pierce: “No comment."
