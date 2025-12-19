Insider Patrick Graham's Focus During Raiders' Next Test

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has led the way for most of this season and will continue to do so over the final three weeks. The unit has had a few issues that keep reappearing after months of shouldering the load this season. Still, Las Vegas' defense is the bright spot of the team.

The Raiders head into Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans on an eight-game losing streak. Las Vegas has had a forgettable season that was impacted by injuries and poor coaching. Still, the Raiders must do what they can to finish the season strong, as there are only three more games.

The Raiders' Challenge

On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted some of the challenges he and Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll have had meshing two different styles of play. The growing pains of doing so continue to impact the defense's performorances.

"The challenge is just, really, most of the time, it's just verbiage to be honest with you. The interesting thing about the NFL, most teams, there's only, like, three to four different trees that you're dealing with, and the ones that you know have been successful over time again, it's all rooted in fundamentals in terms of tackling, block destruction, staying on top in terms of coverage, so all that stuff is common," Graham said.

Despite the Raiders' recent defensive struggles, the unit has played admirably so far in adverse situations. Las Vegas' defense has received nearly no help from its teammates on the offensive side of the ball, and it has quietly begun to impact the defense. Yet, the unit also has other issues.

Las Vegas' dreadful season is coming to an end. However, first, Graham and the rest of the Raiders' coaching staff must show some perseverance and push through the next three weeks. It will still be up to the Raiders' defense to lead the way down the stretch.

"And then in terms of what we do defensively, a lot of this stuff is little tweaks here and there from different trees and a little bit more emphasis from different trees. But for the most part, it's just really the verbiage," Graham said when asked about the differnces between he and Carroll.

“I've been around everybody, so it's hard to think there's any call I haven't seen or done or coached before. So, and then turns out as I was going, it's always good to learn from somebody that's experienced and things of that nature, and it's a different perspective. So, that's been a good learning experience.

