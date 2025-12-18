Why There’s Still Hope for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders put up a pitiful performance against the defending Super Bowl champions, having scored no points for the second time this season. Both of the quarterbacks they traded for this offseason have led their team to 0 points.

There are plenty of reasons to feel hopeless if you're a member of Raider Nation , but there remains a sliver of hope in this sea of despair and mediocrity. For starters, the Raiders are in contention for the number one overall pick, something they haven't had since they made the mistake of taking JaMarcus Russell. What else do the Raiders have going for them that inspires hope?

Week 16 Power Rankings

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings heading into Week 16. For the Raiders, their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped them down one spot, as their season continues to plummet.

"The Raiders were shut out for the second time this season in their second 31-0 loss of the year in Week 15 against the Eagles. With Geno Smith (61.2 grade; 36th) out, backup Kenny Pickett got the start against his old team, but looked lost against an aggressive Eagles defense", said Valentine.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pickett didn't just lose, he dragged the Raiders down with his slow reads and inaccuracy. He was being pressured a lot by the Eagles' defensive line, but the Raiders traded a fifth-round pick for him. There's no excuse for him not to even lead them to 100 yards of total offense.

"The Raiders feel like a roster beyond hope. The Pete Carroll hire hasn’t worked out in Year 1, and though you want the former Super Bowl-winning head coach to earn the benefit of the doubt, things have played out so poorly. Sure, the offensive line has been bad, and that’s exacerbated some issues, but can Carroll turn it all around?"

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It's ironic that Pete Carroll may give the Raiders hope after the season he's had, but there's a way for him to dig himself out of the hole he's put himself and the Raiders in. It all depends on if he's back as their head coach next season, but if he can adapt and change up his coaching style, he may end up becoming the hire the Raiders envisioned when they signed him.

Kolton Miller hopefully won't suffer a season-ending injury next season, and if John Spytek's able to put together a decent draft class again, next year's looking really good for the Raiders. Carroll has to open his mind up and allow some of their younger players to play significant reps, as that would breathe new life into a team that's been dormant for far too long.

