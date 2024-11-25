WATCH: Raiders' QB Speaks After Loss to Denver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- In the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 12, starting quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with an apparent shoulder injury that was later revealed to be a broken collarbone.
The unfortunate circumstances forced Desmond Ridder to step in and finish out the game for the Silver and Black. Ridders spoke about it afterward, and we have the entire interview right here:
Here is the full game recap from our Dominic Minchella:
he Las Vegas Raiders returned to their home territory to take on their divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. A rematch from earlier in the season that started the Raiders' six-game losing streak, but the first game for the Broncos facing the Raiders offense under Scott Turner's play calls.
The Raiders entered this game without their starting running back, Alexander Mattison, who was dealing with a recent ankle injury. ESPN listed third-string running back Ameer Abdullah stepped in for Mattison.
Neither team was able to do much on their first drives, each resulting in punting the football away. The Bronco's second drive resulted in a field goal to put them up 3-0 early. The Raiders, though, seemed to find some cohesiveness within their offense after their first two drives resulted in punts.
The lead was short-lived before the Raiders got control of the ball on their third drive.
Dylan Laube caught the kick return and pushed his way down the field, resulting in a 59-yard return. The return kickstarted the Raiders offense, with the drive resulting in a Raider touchdown to take the lead 7-3 after the extra point kick was good. Abdullah made his presence known, getting the touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew.
On the back of Tyree Wilson's first sack of the season, the Raider's defense would make sure they didn't let the Broncos respond with a touchdown drive of their own. The Raiders forced the Broncos to kick another field goal on their third drive.
The Broncos, on their fourth drive, ended with a familiar result: a field goal. The Raiders responded with a field goal of their own. Heading into halftime, the Raiders held a 13-9 lead. It was their first halftime lead since Week 1.
The Raiders picked up right where they left off on defense, forcing the Broncos to punt the ball away after 1:38 of possession time to start the second half. It wouldn't take long before the Broncos got the ball back, with Minshew throwing an interception. The interception resulted in the Broncos throwing its first touchdown of the game, taking the lead back, 16-13 to start the third quarter.
The Raiders were unable to respond with much offense after losing the lead on their first drive of the second half, but AJ Cole's 42-yard punt would push Denver back to within their 10-yard line. The Raider's defense couldn't capitalize on the field placement, as the Broncos were able to put together a drive successful enough to punt the football away from midfield to the Bronco's 10-yard line.
The second drive for the Raider's second half was again unimpressive, resulting in Cole punting the football away again after three plays that only gained six yards. The Bronco quarterback went back to work, moving the offense down past midfield right before the end of the third quarter, with the Broncos still on top 16-13.
After getting the ball back from the Raider punt, the Broncos put up a ten-play, 26-yard gain before kicking a field goal to put the Broncos up 19-13. The Raiders needed to go to work.
The Raiders got bailed out by a Denver pass interference that resulted in a first down for the Raiders after a lackluster drive attempt. The penalty did not give much life to the Raiders. Minshew was able to find Brock Bowers for a gain of 13 yards, getting the team into field goal distance. The Raider drive resulted in cutting down Denver's lead with a Raider field goal. 19-16 Bronco led with 9:00 remaining in the game.
The Broncos found Marvin Mims Jr for a 37-yard gain from midfield, landing the Broncos in the red zone. Denver would pad their lead with another touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, with the extra point attempt good, Denver took a ten-point lead, 26-16, with 5:30 left in the game.
On a do-or-die drive, Jakobi Meyers put up four catches and 57 yards to help get the Raiders down the field. On third down, Minshew and the Raiders couldn't land a touchdown, so Las Vegas had to settle for their fourth field goal of the day, making it a one-possession game, Denver leading 26-19.
With 3:38, the game came down to the wire. The Broncos drive would begin at the 30-yard line. Nix started the drive with three incompletions, forcing the punt team to take the field. The Raiders have some life with 3:12 left in the game, all three timeouts, and a dream.
Minshew went down with a shoulder injury on the first play of a crucial drive, enter quarterback Desmond Ridder. The quarterback change went disastrously quickly, with Ridder fumbling the football and given the Broncos field position at the Raiders 17-yard line. The two-minute warning came quicker than the Raiders would have liked, down 26-19 without possession of the ball.
With a Wil Lutz 33-yard successful field goal, the Broncos extended the lead to 29-19 with 1:58 left in the game. The Bronco's defense was too much for the Raiders to overcome in the final minutes of the game, resulting in the Broncos defeating the Raiders, winning four of their last six. Raiders losing streak extended to seven straight games.
