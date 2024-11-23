WATCH: Raiders Star OT From the Locker Room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best tackles in the NFL with Kolton Miller. Perhaps he is one of the most underrated, too.
Miller has struggled with injuries this season and his toughness makes him one of the Silver and Black's pillars. He recently spoke from the locker room and we have the video right here:
Below is a transcript from offensive coordinator Scott Turner's recent presser:
Q: When you went back and looked, are you able in a loss to still appreciate the progress?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, I mean we don't really have the moral victories or whatever, you're very disappointed. I mean, we felt like we started out the game, we moved the ball, and then we've just got to be able to finish in the red zone. I think it's a different game if we're able to get some touchdowns early. We would have gotten the lead or potentially been tied instead of then just constantly having to play from behind. But no, I was happy with the way the guys played. I mean, the guys really stuck with it the whole time. I felt like we were aggressive as far as just being like aggressive coming off the ball, the yards after catch were really well. The quarterback did a nice job of getting the ball out of his hand, which I challenged him to do. And we were efficient. We did turn them into touchdowns the second half. We've got to come out - that first drive of the second half we took the sack and then we weren't able to overcome it, but on those two touchdown drives converted two fourth downs, overcame two penalties. That's some stuff that we've had some issues with, if there's a penalty and obviously the sack got us on the other drive. So, it was good. I mean there are definitely some positives, but I think we could have started better or started the second half better, because we had an opportunity to take the lead a couple times and we weren't able to do that. And I think getting the lead in this league is so important and playing from ahead, and that's what we've just got to do that and help our team."
Q: How did the logistics and communication aspect of it go?
Coach Turner: "It was great. Yeah, no issues. I think Gardner [Minshew] did a nice job of getting the play from me and then getting it in on time. We didn't have any issues as far as like running low on the play clock that I can think of. The penalties, we had the one false start. I think Jackson [Powers-Johnson] just got - because everyone went except for him. Poor Jordan Meredith gets the penalty on his record, they gave it to him for some reason, everybody moved. But yeah, we had that one, and then we had the OPI that was kind of a bang-bang play. So I felt like it was a clean game as far as that goes. The sacks, we've got to clean those up, but we had three of those, which I think we could have avoided for a couple different reasons. But yeah, no, I think the logistics of getting the play in the operation, everything like that went very smooth."
Q: On the broadcast, they had quite a few shots of you calling plays with your dad there by your side...
Coach Turner: "Yeah, my daughter said - my daughter is eight, but she's basically like 20 and she was like - I got back from the game and she was like, 'Dad, they showed you and Papa too much.' I was like, 'Thanks, Rose. Appreciate it.'
Q: What was that experience like for you?
Coach Turner: "It's great. We've coached together, but I was always on the field and he was in the box. So just sitting next to him in the box, being able to talk in between series, get what he thought, it was really good. It was a cool experience. We talked about this last week, I didn't think we were going to ever coach together again, so this is kind of like a bonus deal. So yeah, I mean I didn't think about it much at the time other than like I'm getting great information, but when you reflect back on it like that, it was pretty cool."
