Week 2 Win Was a Glimpse of How Good Raiders' Offense Can Be
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders failed to play well in all three phases of the game, both in their wins and their losses. The same was the case in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
However, on the road against the reigning league Most Valuable Player and one of the better defenses in the league, the Silver and Black finally began to play as a team just in time to steal a victory on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 2 started much like Week 1, with the Raiders' defense holding a talented offense to only field goals in the first half of the game. The defense’s stellar play kept the Raiders in the game, as the offense would score on two field goals in the first half.
Coach Antonio Pierce credited the special teams unit first, as kicker Daniel Carson accounted for over half of the team’s points by converting on all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner. Carlson also made his two extra-point attempts.
Pierce said the next step for his team is to play the way they did in the fourth quarter against the Ravens but doing so for an entire four quarters.
"Fourth quarter is what it needs to look like for all four quarters," Pierce said. “We talked about it, we preached it, but I'm glad it did show up in a critical moment, in a critical situation in the game. Really, hats off to our special teams. Daniel Carlson going four-for-four was a difference, right? His kickoffs giving us an opportunity to pin those guys back twice inside the 25, that was huge for us. Our punt team, again, has been outstanding.”
After the two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, the Raiders' offense got involved in the fourth quarter. Scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Pierce said both the offense and the defense played well against Jackson and the Ravens offense.
“When you look at our offense, when it came down to it, 15 [Gardner Minshew II], 17 [Davante Adams], 89 [Brock Bowers] started making plays," Pierce said. "And I love how Zamir [White] finished the game. I know the carries are not there, the yards are not there. But just watch Zamir in pass pro, watch Zamir blocking. The physicality is there with a lot of our guys, and our play style is there.”
“And again, defensively between Maxx [Crosby] Christian [Wilkins], Spill [Robert Spillane], I mean, they gave us everything they had for 60 minutes until obviously the last play the game. And it was just good to watch. We talked about it at halftime, being a four-quarter team, having that hard hat mentality, and really just putting a bow on it and finishing. It's nothing like it. And it's a little scary when you got Lamar [Jackson] running down the pipe down the middle of the field, but you see everybody that's screaming there to get there and get him on the ground."
