What Can O'Connell Do to Earn Back Raiders' QB Job?
There were highs. There were lows.
We watched this Las Vegas Raiders quarterback battle at times with bated breath and at other times between our fingers with our eyes covering our faces.
But it’s over now.
Coach Antonio Pierce has selected Gardner Minshew II to lead the Silver and Black against the Los Angeles Chargers to begin the season.
Pierce felt comfortable with the tape the staff had on Minshew and O’Connell and ultimately decided Minshew’s body of work gave them the best chance of winning football games right now.
Minshew has been an excellent bridge quarterback during his career. He often plays good football and keeps teams in division races.
Last season, he was one errant pass away from helping the Indianapolis Colts host a home playoff game.
In a battle between a veteran journeyman and a second-year day-three selection, experience won out.
However, Minshew did not win the quarterback battle so convincingly that O’Connell has no chance of seeing the field in 2024. There is a chance the door is open for him to return to the starting lineup, a position he occupied for much of the 2023 season.
So, what does O’Connell have to do to see the field again?
It starts with having the right attitude. Pierce preaches mental makeup and an appropriate mindset, so O’Connell cannot pout or sulk on the bench with a Microsoft Surface in hand, wishing it was The Duke.
When he has any opportunity to take first-team snaps, O’Connell must make the most of them. He is well-known as a quarterback who takes care of the football, but a pick-six in a crucial preseason moment against the Dallas Cowboys weighed heavy over him like a dark cloud.
Still, O’Connell must shake off that interception and not let it bother him moving forward. He has plenty of turnover-less film compared to a play from a preseason game.
O’Connell has the respect of several coaches and teammates. Pierce just believes Minshew gives the Raiders, presently, the best chance to win games.
However, O’Connell will not be confined to the bench for the whole season. If Minshew makes too many mistakes and Pierce calls his number, he has to be ready.
