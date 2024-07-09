What Davante Adams Values About Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce
As a two-time team captain for the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Davante Adams' voice is one of the most important on the team.
Adams was one of the many players who vouched for Coach Antonio Pierce to retain his role as head coach, a wish that, of course, came to fruition.
Adams has great respect for Pierce, who feels the same way about Adams.
During his appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday, Adams discussed what he values in Pierce as a coach.
"There's a lot, but if I had to choose one, I love a coach that really knows how to coach each individual player," Adams said. "Sometimes, coaching everybody the same is not what you should do. You got to coach them fairly, but you treat guys according to what they've earned and what they deserve. And also, what makes them best as a player. So, if you have a guy that's going to cower up if you yell at them, then being a good coach, sometimes, you got to kind of tweak the way you approach them and do that. And he's really good with that.
"So, really open communicator and doesn't let his pride get in the way, and it makes it really easy to work with him and figure out solutions, which is why we were able to bounce back after putting up a goose egg against the [Minnesota] Vikings and then, play a few days later and go up and put up 60-some-odd points. So, when you have a coach like that that's willing to listen and work with you, it makes everything a lot better."
Adams said his spirits entering the 2024 season would not have been as high if Pierce's had not been hired back into his role as head coach.
"He's the type of guy that I really enjoy speaking to, working with," he said. "So, I basically tried to do everything that I could to make it to where the front office didn't have any other choice. I talked to Mark Davis -- We had dinners and sat down, and I expressed to him how much it meant to me and how much it meant to the rest of the team.
"And the other part it is, I really didn't even need to do all that; I just wanted to make sure that I didn't leave any stone unturned."
