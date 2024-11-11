What Do Raiders Need to Change Most Beyond This Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the first half of the season at 2-7. Now, as they take time off during their bye week, the whole organization could take a deep breath and make a plan on what they want to see in the second half and moving forward.
The Raiders have battled all season long, but that has not been enough to put up more than two wins. The offense has struggled all season as well. In the second half, we are going to see if the Raiders could show something on offense with their new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
The defense has held their own. Dealing with multiple injuries to starting players. They have managed it well. The way the Raiders play in the second half of the season will show and tell us a lot about this team. Players, coaches, and the people up top all have something to prove in the second half.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed what the Raiders need to show going forward on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It is very simple," said Schopp. "It is really a results and production based business. That is the nature of the NFL. Something had to be done. Regardless of what the players were doing and what you can do with the players, it is not a big deal to change at this point. What do they have to lose? Ideally turnovers. Because some things you hear people talk about turnovers. It feels like they talk about it too much. But then you look at the stats. You listen to coach Belichick and he breaks it down for you. The number one stat besides points, determines whether you win or lose. Do you lose the turnover margin? You have a 50-50 chance of winning if you are even. If you are not, you have less than a one out of three chance of winning. So that has to change most. This is the time to do it."
"I am a little intrigued about what they do. How different is it going to look? I am more alarmed. When you have to play eight linemen, which never happens. Like the Raiders did in Cincinnati, how much can you do? What can you do? ... I want to see what they do with the roster. If there is anyone they could find off the streets. I am also interested in watching them turn over the stones ... To figure out who can do what. Then you could start to lay out your puzzle pieces and figure out how to put them together."
