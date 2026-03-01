How the Raiders Can Look Drastically Different in 2026

Every NFL team changes from season to season, but the Las Vegas Raiders have been a franchise without consistency over the past several seasons. Their quarterback and head coach positions have been a merry-go-round of veterans and exciting prospects who never worked out.

This time around, the Raiders are hoping they've made the right decision in trusting Klint Kubiak with which direction the Raiders should go with the first overall pick. Fernando Mendoza is slated to be their next franchise quarterback, and all of this new blood in the orginazation envoke hope for brighter days. What's another way the Raiders can continue to change and move towards the future?

Reality or Smokescreen

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article about some of the biggest NFL combine takeaways from new head coaches and general managers. For Kubiak and the Raiders, their biggest takeaway is what they decide to do with Maxx Crosby .

"One of the biggest stories of the offseason is what will happen with Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby. He still has four years left on his deal, but Las Vegas may try to trade its star pass-rusher as it goes through a complete rebuild", said Chadwick.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I do think that because of that huge contract extension Crosby received from the last Raiders regime, Kubiak can sit back and let the deal play out. Even if Crosby were to request a trade or become fed up with how much they have lost in recent years, he doesn't have to necessarily do anything.

However, it's always in a head coach's best interest to keep his players happy, especially when they're providing as much value as Crosby is. The question Kubiak has to ask himself is what has higher value, Crosby the player or Crosby the trade asset?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Crosby’s 379 pressures since 2021 are third in the NFL to only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. General manager John Spytek quieted those rumors a bit by saying that he expects Crosby to be back with the Raiders in 2026. That could certainly be a smokescreen, though, as Las Vegas tries to drive up the asking price for his services".

Ultimately, I think that Crosby won't be moved this offseason. He means too much to this franchise not to survive their most exciting head coaching hire yet, and if he were to be moved, a midseason trade would be the best time to do it.

