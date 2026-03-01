Raiders Have 1 Sure Option to Add Firepower This April

The Las Vegas Raiders need to add significant talent on both sides of the ball this offseason. Las Vegas enters the NFL Draft with 10 picks and enough talent available in the draft to make progress on their roster. After a mixed bag of results from last year's draft haul in year one, the Raiders need more.

The 2026 NFL Draft will give the Raiders a chance to build upon last season's draft class, which still has time to prove its long-term value.

Raiders' Options

The Raiders have used the NFL Combine to help them do their due diligence on potential draftees. One prospect that would fit the Raiders on and off the field would be Las Vegas native, Zachariah Branch from Georgia. The speedy wide receiver fits a significant need for the Raiders.

Branch confirmed that he did have a formal interview with Las Vegas . He gave further insight into how things went.

“Meeting with the Raiders was pretty cool. Had a good time, especially home town team. Talked about Cliff Branch and the history in my family. So proud that he’s in the Hall of Fame, as well," Branch said.

Branch has the speed to turn short catches into large gains after the catch. While at Georgia, Branch set himself apart, regularly showing the skillset to excel at the next level. In the right professional system, Branch could gradually grow into a dependable slot receiver and return man.

Development Will Be Key

Should Branch land with the Raiders, he would join a team that already features running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Las Vegas will likely add other receivers as well, but Jeanty, Bowers, Branch and presumably, Fernando Mendoza would be a solid trio.

However, Branch still has room for improvement. Specifically, Branch's route running could improve. An improved route tree combined with his speed would make Branch a weapon in most offenses, but especially in Kubiak's. Speed kills. Jeanty, Bowers, and Branch hold a lot of it.

At the NFL Combine, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the mentality of Las Vegas' front office moving forward. The Raiders are primed to supply Kubiak and Mendoza with the supporting cast they need.

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that can bring this offense to life."

